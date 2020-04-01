Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy has been doing his best to inspire his party to come up with another possible reason to impeach President Trump over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy’s also concerned that the Left reportedly isn’t being allowed to take swipes at the president via ads on Google (the company is only allowing messages from government agencies regarding the coronavirus). Murphy says “if true” it’s a disturbing development:

Should that be filed under “B” for “be careful what you ask for”?

Dems like Murphy sure don’t seem to like it when their own rules actually apply to their side as well.

He’s got his “priorities.”

