Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy has been doing his best to inspire his party to come up with another possible reason to impeach President Trump over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Murphy’s also concerned that the Left reportedly isn’t being allowed to take swipes at the president via ads on Google (the company is only allowing messages from government agencies regarding the coronavirus). Murphy says “if true” it’s a disturbing development:
This seems to be a very big story. Google apparently is refusing to allow candidates to criticize President Trump's coronavirus response.
If true, this is a massive mistake that needs to be fixed ASAP. If not, just more reason to break up these information monopolies. https://t.co/42cODGuks5
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 1, 2020