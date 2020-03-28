In the past couple of weeks, Democrats, lefties and the media (pardon the redundancy) have been calling on the federal government to order a federal lockdown on a national level:


null

Trending

And that’s just a sampling.

Today, as Trump saw off the hospital ship USNS Comfort which is now en route to New York Harbor, the president said he’s taking something under consideration:

Time will tell how the Left will react to that, but this is a safe bet:

Wait for it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpRob Reiner