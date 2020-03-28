In the past couple of weeks, Democrats, lefties and the media (pardon the redundancy) have been calling on the federal government to order a federal lockdown on a national level:

We need a national shelter in place for at least 2 weeks. Today, I and 19 of my colleagues are sending a letter to Trump demanding that he put this country on lockdown. https://t.co/yZvx7Yg6en — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) March 24, 2020



