The approval of the job President Trump has done both in general and on the coronavirus crisis has ticked up this week:

Trending

The New York Times also passed along the news, with a caveat:

There’s that word:

Yep, that’s the one! Nobody expected the Times to end it after the first sentence, did they?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald Trumpnew york times