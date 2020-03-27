The approval of the job President Trump has done both in general and on the coronavirus crisis has ticked up this week:

President Trump's job approval rating has climbed to the best of his presidency via new ABC/Post poll: 48% approve

46% disapprove — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 27, 2020

60% of Americans approve of the way President Donald Trump is handling the COVID-19 situation. https://t.co/2rbYFgTn6X — GallupNews (@GallupNews) March 25, 2020

The New York Times also passed along the news, with a caveat:

As the coronavirus rages, Americans’ views of President Trump have risen slightly to reach record highs, polls show. But he remains polarizing. https://t.co/PdZw3BDT3Z — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) March 27, 2020

There’s that word:

Yep, that’s the one! Nobody expected the Times to end it after the first sentence, did they?