The New York Times editorial board rarely misses an opportunity to make themselves indistinguishable from the DNC, and their “make abortion more accessible during the pandemic not less” in order to save lives is one of their hotter takes:

It’s hardly new for anti-abortion politicians to seize on any excuse to try to restrict women’s bodily autonomy, but it is a new low to exploit a pandemic that’s already cost hundreds of American lives, and threatens many thousands more https://t.co/NnSTxKi5lw — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) March 27, 2020

It’s simply amazing…

The @NYTimes Editorial Board is disgusting. In the midst of a nationwide effort to SAVE lives, they are advocating for easier access to end the lives of pre-born babies.https://t.co/l8Y6FUwpDw — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 27, 2020

“Disgusting” and then some.

From the wicked Editorial Board of the NYT: In the midst of this grave public heath crisis it is essential that we continue to kill unborn babies. Because nothing says "health" like killing human beings that inconvenience us.https://t.co/HjJECLPiJH — Robert A. J. Gagnon (@RobertAJGagnon1) March 27, 2020

New York Times editorial board or a Planned Parenthood press release, who’s to say? https://t.co/h9hQfTDFoY — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) March 27, 2020

We can’t tell the difference either.

SMDH. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 27, 2020

Referring to abortion as "reproductive health care" is something quite special. — Robert James (@RobertJames113) March 27, 2020

The NY Times at its most ghoulish (and Orwellian) pushing the culture of death. (Following R. Emmanuel's advice not to miss opportunities a crisis provides to advance your ideological agenda.) "Make Abortion More Available During the Pandemic — Not Less" https://t.co/hoFUwP9MUM — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) March 27, 2020

And the supreme irony is the Times’ editorial board claims Republicans are using the pandemic to play politics with abortion while they’re using the pandemic to argue for more abortion.