The New York Times editorial board rarely misses an opportunity to make themselves indistinguishable from the DNC, and their “make abortion more accessible during the pandemic not less” in order to save lives is one of their hotter takes:

It’s simply amazing…

Trending

“Disgusting” and then some.

We can’t tell the difference either.

And the supreme irony is the Times’ editorial board claims Republicans are using the pandemic to play politics with abortion while they’re using the pandemic to argue for more abortion.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortioncoronavirusCOVID-19new york times