Recently there have been calls from several people on the Left for television networks to stop airing President Trump’s coronavirus briefings.

Ari Fleischer has spotted one reason why:

Trump’s job approval hits the highest level of his presidency. It’s no coincidence that many resistance reporters want to take his Coronavirus briefings off the air. pic.twitter.com/G6n8q4tMe5 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 26, 2020

Combine that with a recent poll about the media’s performance during the crisis, and it all speaks volumes.

It's really as simple as that. https://t.co/mS8i4U7Uc3 — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) March 26, 2020

Yep.