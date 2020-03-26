The House of Representatives is expected to vote on a coronavirus stimulus bill at some point tomorrow. Meanwhile, there have been reports about items contained in the bill that have raised eyebrows. However, Nancy Pelosi would like everybody to take her word for it that the bill is “all about the coronavirus”:

Speaker Pelosi: “Understand this about this. It’s very important to know this. This is all about the coronavirus. It’s not about anything else. It’s about the coronavirus.”pic.twitter.com/RA56p2Uj62 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 26, 2020

Far be it from us to be skeptical of any claim made by Nancy Pelosi, but if we were, we wouldn’t be alone:

Really? Because it sounds a lot more like getting money for your pet projects and donors like the Kennedy Center. — Julia (@TurtledoveJB) March 26, 2020

'The Coronavirus' must be a new production at the Kennedy Center? — DaveinOhio (@davidt1976) March 26, 2020

@SpeakerPelosi yes Nance, 25 million to Kennedy Arts Venter should help with ventilators https://t.co/PE2o43sJ2v — T. (@arn_ti) March 26, 2020

$1 Billion to Amtrak is going to spread Coronavirus not stop it. This woman has no clue how ordinary people think. — carole (@dagnon_carole) March 26, 2020

NARRATOR: "It's about something else." https://t.co/3Cug2ZSlH1 — TW Beckett – A Father's Journey (@TW_Beckett) March 26, 2020

Saving this for when we see the full Phase 4 wish list … https://t.co/HiAasNBpkv — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) March 26, 2020