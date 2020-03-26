It’s not as if the country needed more attempts from partisans to play politics over the spread of coronavirus in the U.S., but former Obama administration Ebola czar Ronald Klain was happy to do it anyway:

If you are not at your job today, it is because Donald Trump did not do his job (to fight #coronavirus) in January and February.https://t.co/ZvOU3bFcL2 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) March 26, 2020

Trump critics like NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio have tripped over their own recent comments while rushing to slam the administration’s response, and we can add Klain to the list:

You tweeted this in February pic.twitter.com/icR4fT4wf6 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) March 26, 2020

Awkward!

And Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott found even more examples:

Ron Klain in Feb. on the Coronavirus: “No reason yet to be fearful, no reason yet to really panic or anything like that." https://t.co/5GIbNFWSFz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 26, 2020

This is from Feb. 12th, two weeks after Trump imposed the China travel ban — and Klain is still saying it’s nothing to worry about. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 26, 2020

While @RonaldKlain was telling people to relax, by Feb. 12th Trump had: – Banned travel from China

– Banned travel from Europe

– Suspended copays for coronavirus testing

– Mandated quarantines

– Declared a public health emergency

– Issued travel warnings — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 26, 2020

And here is Ron Klain on Feb. 5th saying it’s “impossible, impossible to cut off the flow of people from China to the United States”; suggests doing so wouldn’t help anyway pic.twitter.com/5CBlZ8O6nx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 26, 2020

On Feb. 11th, Klain attacked Trump’s European travel ban as “a distraction tactic” pic.twitter.com/rK6rRtrRoq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 26, 2020

OTOH, Klain did praise China’s handling of the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/K3PJs0jKXL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 26, 2020

Well dayum!

This is 99% of the ppl who bash trump — Marvz (@Marvz_Said_It) March 26, 2020

Trump cut off flights from China and established the White House Coronavirus Task Force in January. Remind me, what were Democrats focused on back then? https://t.co/Fy9zLX68XB — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 26, 2020

Hmmm

What did the Dems in Congress set as the country's priority in January? That's right

Impeachment

Where no crime was even committed The vote on the Senate wasn't until Feb. 5th https://t.co/huEjUF6S2K — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 26, 2020

Do these hacks not realize that what they put on twitter is there for everyone to see. #maroon — blitz_burgh (@blitz_burgh) March 26, 2020

Apparently they do not realize that.