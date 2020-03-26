Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi turns 80-years-old today, and it wouldn’t be a birthday party without some media fawning. Here’s Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty to mark the occasion:

Her second act has been, by some measures, even more impressive than her first. Pelosi’s discipline and maturity, her refusal to be intimidated by Trump’s bluster, have energized the Democratic base and kept a volatile and impulsive president off balance. https://t.co/bJzEqfhOAd — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) March 26, 2020

Somebody’s been living in a different reality than many others these last few years:

This is a joke, right? Let's make believe the impeachment fiasco and Russian collusion fiasco and trying to crater the Senate rescue bill negotiations never happened. https://t.co/WByjpIGkVz — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) March 26, 2020

AYFKM? After the utter disaster she engineered this week. Is she paying your or are you really nothing more than a partisan sock puppet https://t.co/HmMPd3yr1o — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 26, 2020

Nancy Pelosi?

Dem Speaker of the House? Who held aid for #CoronaVirus victims hostage to an absurd list of Leftist pet projects? Who oversaw the dismal failure of impeachment w/o a crime? I guess I'm impressed too

By the complete incompetence & miscalculation https://t.co/ZAloYfqSS6 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 26, 2020

Yep, that’s the one!

How are you not completely embarrassed for yourself? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 26, 2020

You should hang your head in shame. The gaslighting is disgusting but not surprising. — RightonRed🇺🇸 (@RightonR) March 26, 2020

Wait until you see the grace with which she walks on water https://t.co/sojAIh3Gd5 — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) March 26, 2020

It’s funny Karen, none of us see it that way. Just doesn’t look mature in anyway and it does look like Trump got under her skin and did intimidate her so much so she had to act out like this see this ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ca859mQ8rE — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 26, 2020

Karen, I'd like to speak to your manager, please. https://t.co/HJAv3yoVmt — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 26, 2020

We see what you did there.

with a news media like this, what need does pelosi have for a press secretary? https://t.co/lCijTyPmjx — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) March 26, 2020

Right?