With so many people now working from home, New York Times Tech thought an etiquette primer was in order — but not for long:

Yep, this didn’t last long:

Hey @nytimestech I think you accidentally deleted this tweet for an article by someone who hates pets and children pic.twitter.com/xV8lzl67QS — Jeffrey Simpson (@FadAstra) March 25, 2020

As soon as the Times tweeted this the backfire was immediate:

Ha! Deleted before I could tell them to go to hell. Suck it @nytimestech pic.twitter.com/7MuLd4eDek — Jake Scruggs (@jakescruggs) March 25, 2020

Awwww, they seem to have deleted it, the cowards! And it was promising to be one of our best Twitter threads today! Here it is, for old time's sake: pic.twitter.com/1tptIBur1a — Ohm (Unit of Resistance)🆘️ (@HereToResist) March 25, 2020

Looks like @nytimestech deleted the tweet, but the bad take is still available on their website. pic.twitter.com/qwENsIOB90 — The Socially Distant Ben Moser (@benjaminmoser) March 25, 2020

It appears that the Times couldn’t take down that tweet fast enough because it was quickly getting universally panned:

Oh that’s where you’re very much wrong – bring on the pets and kids! https://t.co/JiPY95wk3N — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) March 25, 2020

counterpoint: you're wrong and the fun police. please put your children and pets on the zoom call, it's the only thing im living for https://t.co/6nVWxqhxzB — amy (@arb) March 25, 2020

"i don't mind working from home but i'm so tired of seeing toddlers and dogs on the video calls" – a psychopath — amy (@arb) March 25, 2020

what effing snobs. NYT breaks the self-parody meter — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 25, 2020

It was very hard not to send a profanity to @nytimestech

for its bad take. The friendly dog, the beeping smoke alarm, they make CCs livable these days. — Phil Reitinger, Principle Engineer (@CarpeDiemCyber) March 25, 2020

Really NYT??? … The *actual* proper guide to Zoom etiquette is to not be such stuck up snobs that you can't handle a pet in the background 😉 https://t.co/Vp50zr8gAn — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) March 25, 2020

Somebody tell the Times that kids and pets can help make some of the most memorable moments:

The NY Times is having a heckuva week when it comes to hot takes.