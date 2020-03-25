After Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats wasted a great deal of time trying to get pet projects and funding unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak or assisting workers in the first stimulus package, a second $2 trillion bill is on the verge of being passed with bipartisan support.

Tammy Bruce wants all those involved in playing political games during a time of crisis to know something:

If the Democrats get overwhelmingly defeated in November they’ll have brougt every bit of it upon themselves.

DC Dems have been nothing short weapons-grade shameless for the last nearly four years, and especially now.

