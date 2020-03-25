After Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats wasted a great deal of time trying to get pet projects and funding unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak or assisting workers in the first stimulus package, a second $2 trillion bill is on the verge of being passed with bipartisan support.

There appears to be no substantive difference between the bipartisan Senate bill of Sunday and what we are seeing tonight. Which means @SpeakerPelosi made small business owners burn through three days of scarce emergency savings for literally nothing. #savemydrycleaner — Ryan Ellis (@RyanLEllis) March 25, 2020

Tammy Bruce wants all those involved in playing political games during a time of crisis to know something:

Let’s make one thing clear to @TheDemocrats, @SpeakerPelosi & the whole of the bureaucratic establishment: We will never forget what you people did to us in this time of crisis. November can’t come soon enough. https://t.co/i8jOjtFVdB — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) March 25, 2020

If the Democrats get overwhelmingly defeated in November they’ll have brougt every bit of it upon themselves.

Right? I have a pretty high boiling point when it come to this nonsense. Congresspeople slip crap into every bill. It's part of life. But now? This? And the utter garbage they wanted to include? They have no moral compass whatsoever. — Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) March 25, 2020

Just add to the list of Kavanaugh, faux impeachment, tearing up SOTU speech, and now this. They are disgusting — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) March 25, 2020

DC Dems have been nothing short weapons-grade shameless for the last nearly four years, and especially now.