Earlier today, President Trump sent a coronavirus-related tweet in all caps:

THIS IS WHY WE NEED BORDERS!

CNN’s Chris Cillizza responded this way, as Trump-era “journalism” dictates:

Viruses don't, uh, recognize borders https://t.co/witGVrB1nJ — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 23, 2020

Er, who wants to tell him?

You can't possibly be this stupid. — neontaster (@neontaster) March 23, 2020

A good example of how our media are uniquely unsuited for this moment. Their panicky inability to think things through at all combined with their desire to harm Trump over all other considerations, including public health. https://t.co/Z4lQRTGyss — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 23, 2020

How often can “journalists” beclown themselves in their efforts to own Trump? The answer is “countless times.”

They definitely don’t infect those who cross, either amirite https://t.co/vkucEzCWnK — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 23, 2020

They, uh, do when the people who serve as their hosts can't cross them https://t.co/BEKMDvKnzn — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) March 23, 2020

Viruses, uh, are transmitted by human beings https://t.co/HBQTzb0WGn — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 23, 2020

Oh yes he can. — Spearthrower Owl 🦉 (@Almijisti) March 23, 2020

How are those viruses carried into the country, Chris? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 23, 2020

Human carriers do, though. But you knew that. — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) March 23, 2020

You’re a moron. How do you think viruses cross borders? — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) March 23, 2020

The “Party of Science” can sure be baffling sometimes.