Last week at a coronavirus briefing, President Trump said that health officials were looking at a pair of drugs that could show some promise in treating the coronavirus.

CNN and others saw it as Trump peddling false optimism:

Apparently it wasn’t so “unsubstantiated” after all, because after Trump made the announcement, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that his state would be conducting trials of a combination of drugs, including one Trump mentioned.

So now the Left’s spin has done a one-eighty, with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes accusing the president of causing people to hoard one of the drugs:

The president touting hydroxychloroquine has, predictably, triggered hoarding of the drug to the point that even one hospital I know attempting to administer it as part of a trial is having a hard time getting its hands on the drug. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 23, 2020

After that tweet, people had questions:

So Drs are hoarding? You can only get these meds with a prescription. https://t.co/EoLAq7ZR1r — Heather (@dswhisperer2) March 23, 2020

Also, how is Trump supposed to prevent hoarding of something available in other countries? — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) March 23, 2020

We’re not quite sure.

You do know it has to be prescribed, right? Who is hoarding it, jackass? — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 23, 2020

How are people able to hoard without a prescription? Are dr's in on the hoarding? — Abram- (@abram620) March 23, 2020

isn't it Rx only? how are people getting it? — if U said you'd vote for any other woman, you lied (@MeAndMyDogToo) March 23, 2020

Who hoards this drug you dolt? Just checked and I didn’t have it in my “just in case I get malaria” drawer!! You need a prescription for this!! — Andy Herbert (@andy3herbert) March 23, 2020

How are people hoarding it when it is prescription? — Tina Rufo (@RufoTina) March 23, 2020

Is prescription, who is prescribing it? Rogue doctors? — Time for #trickleupeconomics (@rfordham811) March 23, 2020

How does one hoard a drug you can only get with a prescription? — Tim O'Brien (@Timobns) March 23, 2020

Hayes must not think a certain governor could be responsible in any way:

Does Gov. Cuomo touting it have the same impact? — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) March 23, 2020

Because “orange man bad,” of course!