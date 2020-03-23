The Democrat narrative for their rejection of an economic rescue package is that it’s a Republican “slush fund” and a corporate giveaway (even though the bill was crafted by Republicans and Democrats), but the Babylon Bee continues their winning streak by putting in very simple terms what the Dem opposition is really about:

And the Democrats can’t have that — not with an election a few months off!

Trending

It really is.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Babylon BeeChuck SchumercoronavirusCOVID-19DemocratsNancy Pelosi