Before proceeding, it might be wise to put on some gloves and a raincoat, because this tweet from the Washington Post is dripping with disdain.

Ready? Ok, here goes:

What exactly are they trying to say? (We’re pretty sure we know)

Trending

“Ghoulish,” and then some.

We’ve come to expect nothing less. And CNN will probably try to top WaPo again soon.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpWashington Post