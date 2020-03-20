Before proceeding, it might be wise to put on some gloves and a raincoat, because this tweet from the Washington Post is dripping with disdain.

Ready? Ok, here goes:

Analysis: 1 in 8 Trump voters lives in a county with no ICU beds https://t.co/p8IVWBda0g — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 20, 2020

What exactly are they trying to say? (We’re pretty sure we know)

This is literally the dumbest effing statistic that anyone has ever posted. https://t.co/Et1qPfeGSx — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 20, 2020

Wtf is this https://t.co/NcS8kkSdAg — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 20, 2020

The implication in premise of stories like these is positively ghoulish. https://t.co/64lXqURRts — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 20, 2020

“Ghoulish,” and then some.

Translation: people who live in rural communities are ignorant & if they were smarter they would live in large metropolitan areas with bigger hospitals. Why is this post even relevant, except to make a coastal elitist WaPo writer feel superior. — Sarah Roderick (@sarahroderick) March 20, 2020

really…u have to do this right now? do your part during this crisis when we need to come together as One Nation 🇺🇸 — SJ (@RoadTripnIndian) March 20, 2020

"The rubes have it coming" https://t.co/VVbv22ulIZ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 20, 2020

Analysis: 5 in 8 Hillary voters lives in a major metro cesspool, run by other Democrats for decades, with squalor, filth, crime, and disease in their streets. https://t.co/T1pHcKzcBe — Still not cancelled G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 20, 2020

Some of the counties have running water, though. Even indoor plumbing. Yes, Obamacare killed rural hospitals. Nice that you re now discovering it. https://t.co/Hd5IIABDF1 — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 20, 2020

Many of us also have more space to socially distance ourselves. https://t.co/sET9WpHD9c — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 20, 2020

We’ve come to expect nothing less. And CNN will probably try to top WaPo again soon.