Earlier this year, former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer criticized some of the media by accusing them of going too easy on President Trump (pause for laughter).
With that in mind, perhaps Pfeiffer’s tried to take it upon himself to slam the president at every turn, even during a national crisis. Here’s today’s “blame Trump” take:
The massive blow to the economy is a result of social distancing.
The social distancing is a result of the failure to have sufficient tests.
The failure to have sufficient tests is a result of Trump’s incompetence or unwillingness to acknowledge the threat. https://t.co/kfGUgkYvlv
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 20, 2020