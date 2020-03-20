Earlier this year, former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer criticized some of the media by accusing them of going too easy on President Trump (pause for laughter).

With that in mind, perhaps Pfeiffer’s tried to take it upon himself to slam the president at every turn, even during a national crisis. Here’s today’s “blame Trump” take:

To be fair, so many replies to that were some form of “THIS!” Others actually thought it through, which for some these days is apparently too much to hope for:

Trending

Bingo!

The “party of science” has trouble sciencing sometimes.

That would be great, but sadly we’re not expecting that to ever actually happen.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Dan Pfieffer