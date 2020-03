Yesterday Hillary Clinton accused President Trump of using “racist rhetoric” after he referred to the coronavirus as a “Chinese virus.”

Hillary Clinton takes a break from partisan politics to help unite the nation (JUST KIDDING!) https://t.co/qL8eysngb5

And today she’s back to provide some more national healing, Hillary-style:

Let’s try this again, @realdonaldtrump: Hospitals are already running out of ventilators and beds. Nurses are using bandanas as masks. If you’ve already ordered more with the Defense Production Act, tell us now. If you haven’t, you’re failing to lead and failing Americans. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 19, 2020

Wow. There’s irresponsible rhetoric, and then below that, there’s whatever that tweet from Hillary is.

This is a straight up lie……. https://t.co/KWFyf3OMvS — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 19, 2020

We are trying to use masks as long as possible because we’ve been told of the the increased demand but we have them and NO healthcare professional is using their do-rag has a mask. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 19, 2020

Well…. you’re lying but congrats on the fear and panic. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 19, 2020

Which hospitals? Show your work. We'll even accept a YouTube video of the situation. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 19, 2020

It must be nice for Hillary knowing that nobody in the mainstream media would ever dare check her work.

You're making yourself look even worse than you did that time you abandoned your supporters on election night. No class. https://t.co/qClKucZ14C — Dustin Templeton (@dtempleton_smb) March 19, 2020

He is doing everything he can to save lives… I mean, it's not like he got the call and then went back to bed—leaving everyone to die, and then blamed it on a YouTube video. https://t.co/nkqBcCKjfm — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) March 19, 2020

This is what divides us. Rather than criticizing the Man, why don't you come up with some ideas for us to try. If you are really the leader you claim, then lead your little group of resisters into finding some solutions. https://t.co/3PDd4thc1a — Laurie D'Souza 🇺🇸 (@LaurieDSouza) March 19, 2020

Clinton comes across that way because to this day she remains bitter and angry.

Dear @jack and @Twitter, Why do you allow this creature to lie on your platform when you clearly already edit for content? Make her delete this lie. https://t.co/jDILUiwwSy — Good Dog, Blue. 🐶 (@sasimmons) March 19, 2020

We’re guessing that would never happen no matter what Hillary said on Twitter.