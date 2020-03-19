Just because the main topic of discussion is the coronavirus doesn’t mean the Left is going to stop trying to sell everybody on their other pet causes. Seth MacFarlane shows how it’s done:

Gee, if COVID-19 isn’t a hoax after all, is it possible climate change isn’t either? Should we perhaps learn something from this crisis, believe scientists, and avoid getting caught flat-footed next time? — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) March 19, 2020

Is Seth referring to Trump with the “hoax” part? Interesting:

The irony of promoting facts by repeating the non-factual bullshit about him calling it a hoax. — neontaster (@neontaster) March 19, 2020

Narrator: Trump never said the virus was a hoax. https://t.co/JTY8rhxzo4 — Not-So-OK Boomer (@Rand_Simberg) March 19, 2020

Just gonna leave this right here… pic.twitter.com/X8utL4JYHG — Chris Arrr (@capitalistpeeg) March 19, 2020

It takes a lot of mental gymnastics to intertwine the coronavirus outbreak with climate change alarmism, but as you see it can be done.

Imagine if we put a fraction of the time, energy, focus and money we've put into global warming over the past 20 years into being prepared for a pandemic. Just a fraction. — 2 many secrets (@Jinx_production) March 19, 2020

The global economy is on the verge of collapse and you're bringing up climate change bullshit? https://t.co/SfGN9QF9Ix — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) March 19, 2020

Always. Be. Closing.