Just because the main topic of discussion is the coronavirus doesn’t mean the Left is going to stop trying to sell everybody on their other pet causes. Seth MacFarlane shows how it’s done:

Is Seth referring to Trump with the “hoax” part? Interesting:

It takes a lot of mental gymnastics to intertwine the coronavirus outbreak with climate change alarmism, but as you see it can be done.

Always. Be. Closing.

