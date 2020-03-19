At yesterday’s coronavirus press conference, President Trump opened it up by referring to COVID19 as a “Chinese virus” (as he did again today). After that he was hit with questions about the term being racist, and subsequently the media did yeoman’s work in defending the China regime. Here’s Politico correspondent Tim Alberta’s take on all of it:

Er, who wants to tell the media?

Does the media ever pay attention to what’s being said and reported breathlessly by the media?

Trending

Alberta addressed the blowback this way:

Really?

And then there’s this:

Fact check: TRUE:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaCorona VirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpPolitico