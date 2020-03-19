At yesterday’s coronavirus press conference, President Trump opened it up by referring to COVID19 as a “Chinese virus” (as he did again today). After that he was hit with questions about the term being racist, and subsequently the media did yeoman’s work in defending the China regime. Here’s Politico correspondent Tim Alberta’s take on all of it:

Textbook. President Trump wants the media—and the public—to be debating the etiquette of “Chinese virus” rather than discussing the administration’s slow response, inconsistent statements and lack of prepardness. In scanning Twitter & Facebook today, seems he’s getting his wish https://t.co/gB0lroLldd — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) March 19, 2020

Er, who wants to tell the media?

Reporters spend an entire presser asking about what names the president call it and then complain that the debate is dominated by the discourse that they themselves initiated. https://t.co/Wro32tEbUR — neontaster (@neontaster) March 19, 2020

Does the media ever pay attention to what’s being said and reported breathlessly by the media?

It’s the media who started the “Chinese virus” debate. https://t.co/3Z0vRIZoXO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020

“Trump made us do it” is just an extraordinary virtue signal as opposed to “Hey China is pinning this all on the United States.” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020

No, it was you, the media, who insisted on this debate. He's just happy to oblige you on your wish. — Tom Parrelly (@Papa_P_54) March 19, 2020

Alberta addressed the blowback this way:

To those screaming, “The media picked this fight, not Trump!”… I know. That’s the point. We’re chasing a a non-essential sideshow, instead of keeping laser-focused on the substance of a historic crisis. And yes, Trump is capitalizing—because the substance is terrible for him — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) March 19, 2020

Really?

I’m confused. The only person on my feed talking about it right now is you. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Casey Prichard (@CaseyMPrichard) March 19, 2020

This started from the compliant media spreading Chinese propaganda. — Jane Says TM (@JustJaneDo) March 19, 2020

And then there’s this:

Your profession had no problem calling it Wuhan Virus and Chinese Coronavirus and only decided to virtue signal about it when Republicans called it the same thing and you all got the CCP talking points https://t.co/lAsoJAg1kS — Mike (@CBerthelot227) March 19, 2020

Once again, this is on the media, who had no problems calling it chinese coronavirus until Trump did so. — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) March 19, 2020

