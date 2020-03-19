Do you notice anything about the tweet from President Trump that Elizabeth Warren shared below her comments?

President Trump, are your eyes stitched shut? Hospitals need test kits, ventilators, & other medical supplies. That's why the DPA exists. Stop dragging your feet & burying your head & start helping hospitals that are about to be slammed by this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/9bb4Bl05ob — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 19, 2020

See what she did there?

She blurred out the word Chinese LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/9vusKnqrAs — neontaster (@neontaster) March 19, 2020

Hold on. Did you just blur out the word "Chinese"? Did that actually happen? https://t.co/lAVW5bwSiR — RBe (@RBPundit) March 19, 2020

That did happen, and it’s kind of ironic if you think about it:

Why is "Chinese" blurred? — Political Gritty (@PoliticalGritty) March 19, 2020

Elizabeth Warren blurred out the word "Chinese" in "Chinese Virus." Glad to see American politicians willingly doing the Chinese Communist Party's censorship for them. https://t.co/GwaA3l8PHW — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 19, 2020

The Democrats (with help from the media) continue their vigorous defense of China:

Unreal.

Fake Indian censors origin of real virus. https://t.co/EXiKOQZ9w9 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 19, 2020

Fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/uGdC2rN58g — Razor (@hale_razor) March 19, 2020

This isn't helping, Liz. You're carrying water for the Chinese. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 19, 2020

And that will likely continue for the foreseeable future.