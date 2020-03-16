As we told you this morning, after the Dow Jones started plunging at the opening bell New York Times economist Paul Krugman could barely contain his glee.

This afternoon, Krugman, who said the markets might never recover the night Trump was elected, continued to appear content that reality is at least temporarily starting to match his prediction that was a giant “fail” for over three years:

Dan Bongino has heard enough:

Trending

It’s absolutely apparent that Krugman is enjoying this, which speaks volumes — none of them good.

Apparently the Left’s market rulebook has changed.

Then of course there’s this to consider:

So there’s one encouraging sign.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusdan bonginoPaul Krugmanstock market