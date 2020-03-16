As we told you this morning, after the Dow Jones started plunging at the opening bell New York Times economist Paul Krugman could barely contain his glee.

This afternoon, Krugman, who said the markets might never recover the night Trump was elected, continued to appear content that reality is at least temporarily starting to match his prediction that was a giant “fail” for over three years:

Economists, myself included, often make a point of saying that the stock market is not the economy, which it isn't. It *is*, however, pretty much the Trump presidency. Take away his magic talisman and there's nothing left pic.twitter.com/8SbukjL6Jk — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 16, 2020

Dan Bongino has heard enough:

This colossal toolbox is reveling in America’s collective misery during this crisis. He loves every minute of this. Krugman is a disgrace to humankind and to sentient beings throughout the cosmos. 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/MYDukg29H5 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 16, 2020

It’s absolutely apparent that Krugman is enjoying this, which speaks volumes — none of them good.

These people have always cheered for Americas demise. They hate it. — Roman (@romenow2) March 16, 2020

Wait I thought stock market success was due to Obama — GOP Graham (@gopgraham) March 16, 2020

Apparently the Left’s market rulebook has changed.

Then of course there’s this to consider:

The market should go back up now since Krugman is always wrong about everything. — The Engine (@ngintx) March 16, 2020

So there’s one encouraging sign.