Once again we have another demonstration of how accustomed to kid-glove treatment some Democrats have become.

The number of Democrats who think the media should be actively cheering their candidacies is…telling — Witness Protection Fox Mulder (@NotMulder) March 14, 2020

It really is! The latest example comes from a senior adviser to the Joe Biden campaign, who isn’t happy that the New York Times reported Biden’s rather interesting “virtual town hall”: