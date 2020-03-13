As we told you earlier, Democrat and former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was allegedly involved in a crystal meth overdose incident (accompanied by possible orgy). Gillum later confessed to being drunk but says he never used meth.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a former target of Gillum, responded to the story this way:

There is only one of us who gets methed-out in hotel rooms with guys in Miami…..YOU!!! https://t.co/HgbuMbpEnm — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 13, 2020

Yee-ouch.

This must have felt good. https://t.co/8MxUXfQ3Qc — Greta Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) March 13, 2020