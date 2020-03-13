As we told you earlier, Democrat and former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was allegedly involved in a crystal meth overdose incident (accompanied by possible orgy). Gillum later confessed to being drunk but says he never used meth.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a former target of Gillum, responded to the story this way:

Yee-ouch.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew GillumRep. Matt Gaetz