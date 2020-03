The narrative about Trump is evolving so quickly it’s difficult to keep up. If you’re keeping score at home, here’s where things stand:

A quote from a New York Times report sparked that talking point update:

“Mr. Trump has essentially become a bystander as school superintendents, sports commissioners, college presidents, governors and business owners across the country take it upon themselves to shut down much of American life…”

https://t.co/JXJGMjnSTl — Erica L. Green (@EricaLG) March 13, 2020

So it’s come to this?

Puddin', we all know that if he had done it, you'd be screeching about fascism or some crap. Also, I'll give you 3 guesses as to what ISN'T the President's job. — Beware the Ords of March (@OrdyPackard) March 13, 2020

So they're pissed that the guy they've been calling a dictator for 3 years, isn't acting like a dictator. — Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) March 13, 2020

That seems to be the developing scenario in the media.

This is by design. Trump handles federal issues, local and state authorities deal with their areas. It's as if no one knows how this works? https://t.co/8RUuNNwWIV — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 13, 2020

The cry out for a dictator. I hope it is only to make subject matter to boost TV ratings. I fear that in their hearts, they believe in dictatorships. — Thomas Kenny, Lieutenant of the Ocean Sea (Former) (@Pax_Plastica) March 13, 2020

The President doesn't have the power to order every facet of life to be shut down. It's on these businesses to do the right thing and close. Unless you want him to be a dictator? — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) March 13, 2020

Why do you guys seem to believe the president is an omnipotent king who can even control these things? https://t.co/1Po5DfKOBJ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 13, 2020

It’s called states rights.. — bigal64 (@bigal64) March 13, 2020

So…Federalism? The President is literally following the constitution and letting localities decide what is best for their communities? — Political Gritty (@PoliticalGritty) March 13, 2020

The Left’s reaction these days is running counter to their previous calls for centralized everything, and they don’t seem to even recognize it.