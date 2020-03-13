The week isn’t over yet and the hot takes have been many, but the New York Times’ David Brooks really took a swing for the anti-Trump fences with this one:

I get the sense that this is not only the low point of the Trump presidency but the low point of the American presidency ever. Has any president ever been this overmatched by a crisis? — David Brooks (@nytdavidbrooks) March 13, 2020

The results are in:

Test is positive for TDS. 🙄 https://t.co/jOLAvzk2M4 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 13, 2020

Definitely! Mollie Hemingway follows up with a suggestion for tweets like the one from Brooks:

We should have a public health rule about how if you are hysterical and panicking at such a level that it's making you lose hold of reality and history and common sense, you should be quarantined off of social media. Until then, how about you GET IT TOGETHER. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 13, 2020

That’s an excellent idea!

Lincoln was assassinated after the bloodiest war of our history over a barbaric practice. Wilson segregated the federal government and jailed dissenters. FDR put citizens in internment camps. JFK led us to the brink of nuclear war. Calm the hell down. https://t.co/9dgNSIAKh9 — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 13, 2020

Obama. A million times over. Carter, Clinton… Your tweet is stupid. https://t.co/Y38Q4X2heP — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) March 13, 2020

I mean FDR’s answer to the Pearl Harbor Virus was to forcefully Quarantine a few thousand Asian Americans but you do you. https://t.co/GmFGAyaaF7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2020

“But Trump” or something.

Get a freaking hold of yourself. https://t.co/tkCY2buHbF — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 13, 2020

The only thing overmatched in this crisis is your brain. pic.twitter.com/UwGkLyqTNC — Doug Ross 🔵 (@directorblue) March 13, 2020

What the Hell is wrong with you? — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 13, 2020

It's certainly shown that our pundits are overmatched. https://t.co/ZoKS5H1uf8 — jon gabriel (@exjon) March 13, 2020

Panic Panic Panic… You don’t deserve to be verified fear mongering with idiocies like this.. https://t.co/YZ47Bclqnh — Matt Couch 🎙 (@RealMattCouch) March 13, 2020

Is this comment based on something new that Trump has supposedly done or not done or just a Tourette’s-like word salad for the sake of saying something to keep the hysteria going? https://t.co/VYba2dc61R — RBe (@RBPundit) March 13, 2020

Save some drama for the 14 year old girls, David. https://t.co/9cjUCgRX3Z — Jenthar the Destroyer (@JHolmsted) March 13, 2020

These are now evergreen tweets scheduled in advance to publish every hundred days. https://t.co/9xZcMYxTBK — Greta Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) March 13, 2020

Getting the sense that this tweet won’t age well.https://t.co/5l0pDP80Ya — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) March 13, 2020

There’s a whole lot being said these days that won’t age well.

I get the sense that this is not only the low point of the current media, but the low point of all media ever. https://t.co/yQcedewIzm — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) March 13, 2020

That much is certain.