The week isn’t over yet and the hot takes have been many, but the New York Times’ David Brooks really took a swing for the anti-Trump fences with this one:

The results are in:

Definitely! Mollie Hemingway follows up with a suggestion for tweets like the one from Brooks:

That’s an excellent idea!

Trending

“But Trump” or something.

There’s a whole lot being said these days that won’t age well.

That much is certain.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19David BrooksDonald Trumpnew york times