Some schools and businesses are reacting to the coronavirus by canceling on-campus classes or other events that involve putting people in close proximity to one another. Meanwhile, Newark, New Jersey officials made an announcement that sparked criticism on constitutional grounds:

Here’s the “public safety announcement” made by Newark officials:

Public Safety Director Ambrose warns against false reporting of coronavirus in Newark via social media https://t.co/U1fS0RALHu via @Nextdoor pic.twitter.com/m75Y2CuB8L — Dept. Public Safety (@NewarkNJPolice) March 10, 2020

The city of Newark, NJ, cracking down on coronavirus disinformation: “Any false reporting of the coronavirus in our city will result in criminal prosecution,” Director Ambrose said. pic.twitter.com/iCMAN1aRBL — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) March 10, 2020

For many, a “slippery slope” has been spotted — and then some:

Never let a crisis go to waste. — MaryAnne (@MAHR0261) March 10, 2020

This just in, Newark feels it can violate the 1st Amendment — Tom Allmendinger (@SeijinDinger) March 11, 2020

BuT TRuMp IS an AutHoRItarian https://t.co/ZhLcjXmXY9 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 11, 2020

Ah the Gestapo is out in force now! And these are the same people that call Trump “authoritarian”.. what is this China? https://t.co/uqwtPvsNTx — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) March 11, 2020

Freedom of speech violation? Or is false reporting equivalent to crying fire in a crowded theater? https://t.co/fDqsSyFwG6 — Starr McKittrick (@starrestelle) March 11, 2020

And. . . things are officially out of hand. That didn't take long. https://t.co/BE2rq1bXku — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) March 11, 2020

Suppression of the 1st amendment? Good luck with that. — Tim gardner (@gardy90) March 11, 2020

Stay tuned.