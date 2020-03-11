As we told you yesterday, Joe Biden lost it on an auto worker in Detroit who expressed concern about the likely Democrat presidential nominee’s position on guns:

A member of the Biden campaign said that Joe’s meltdown was proof that the candidate is holding to his “no malarkey” promise, and ABC News’ Matthew Dowd said such behavior isn’t a negative:

We think Neera Tanden might agree with that.

Weird how that works, right?

They’re from the media and they’re here to help (Democrats).

