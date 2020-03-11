As we told you yesterday, Joe Biden lost it on an auto worker in Detroit who expressed concern about the likely Democrat presidential nominee’s position on guns:

‘You’re full of S**T’: Joe Biden LOSES it, swears and yells at autoworker for pressing him on banning guns and HOOBOY (watch) https://t.co/7g5zeqbegw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 10, 2020

A member of the Biden campaign said that Joe’s meltdown was proof that the candidate is holding to his “no malarkey” promise, and ABC News’ Matthew Dowd said such behavior isn’t a negative:

.@matthewjdowd calls Biden's heated exchange with factory worker on guns "a net plus" for Biden. "Voters are sick of the typical political speak…Voters want somebody that they can trust, and is genuine, and has believability." https://t.co/ucAM9PhvvD pic.twitter.com/WBvEYXZxq7 — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2020

We think Neera Tanden might agree with that.

It's good for a President to verbally attack blue collar workers. It is a threat to the Republic for a President to verbally attack the media. https://t.co/mfvYYeQPAI — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 11, 2020

"It's ok when we do it" https://t.co/VJCm29VbkF — AGenZConservative (@APunchableGuy) March 11, 2020

Weird how that works, right?

Get used to this folks. Now that Biden has it locked up everything he does is going to be sold as gold. He could shit his pants and the press will sell it as political genius to get the incontinence vote. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 11, 2020

And, judging by his response, a profound ignorance of the topic. — GeckoActual (@GeckoVox) March 11, 2020

Bahahahahahahahahaha@MatthewJDowd has blocked me, but he's really, really bad at this politics thing https://t.co/mCXOSEKeHB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 11, 2020

Imagine calling yourself a "political analyst" and claiming Joe Biden's unhinged "AR-14" exchange with a factory worker in Michigan is somehow a "net plus." 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/tAMGug8OTi — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 11, 2020

They’re from the media and they’re here to help (Democrats).