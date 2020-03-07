Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign this week, but it would appear that some of her staffers are carrying some grudges:

Sure does! Politico’s Alex Thompson spent a good deal of time covering the Warren campaign, and he noted on Twitter today that some who were on Warren’s staff don’t think he did enough to pass along their narratives to readers:

Trending

Apparently going after the media is OK with some on the Left as long as they’re the ones doing the slamming.

Yep, it sure speaks volumes!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignElizabeth WarrenPolitico