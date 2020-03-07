Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign this week, but it would appear that some of her staffers are carrying some grudges:

Seems like Elizabeth Warren had a lot of ill-tempered scolds on her staff. @teamwarren 👇 https://t.co/yZWikneKFm — Christina Sommers 🧢 (@CHSommers) March 7, 2020

Sure does! Politico’s Alex Thompson spent a good deal of time covering the Warren campaign, and he noted on Twitter today that some who were on Warren’s staff don’t think he did enough to pass along their narratives to readers:

Some Warren campaign staffers don’t have a good understanding of campaign journalism.

Not my job to “actively support the candidate that you were assigned”

It is my job to contact as many ppl as possible rather than just rely on what the campaign wants to give me. pic.twitter.com/GjSDQ4i5ii — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) March 7, 2020

Campaign ends and you’re looking for a job and spend your day dunking on one of the reporters who covered you the longest. pic.twitter.com/nxhKOhJcFq — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) March 7, 2020

Apparently going after the media is OK with some on the Left as long as they’re the ones doing the slamming.

Warren campaign staffers mad at the media embed for not actively supporting and promoting her shows how some on the left really do think it's the media's job to help them. https://t.co/YWIhUgCD6I — Zach Montanaro (@ZachMontanaro) March 7, 2020

Yep, it sure speaks volumes!

absolutely cannot stop laughing at this thread of people very unclear about what reporters do for a living https://t.co/lGqd0qdzJq — Lauren L Walker (@LLW902) March 7, 2020

Broke: Bernie Bros Woke: Warren Karens https://t.co/T20oewXOSZ — neontaster (@neontaster) March 7, 2020