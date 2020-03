The 2020 election will be upon us in just a few months, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has alerted the Democrats to what needs to be done in order to defeat President Trump:

After 233 years, Democrats finally figure out the rules to the game

Uh oh! @AOC has broken the code… We're in trouble now!

AOC’s revelation comes a little too late to be of assistance to Hillary Clinton, however, but she did name the candidate she thinks is best equipped to win under the rules of the game:

Rep. @AOC: "You can get all the votes you want against Trump, if you don't get the electoral college we will not get the presidency back." pic.twitter.com/y0oUttZGwL — The Hill (@thehill) March 6, 2020

Bernie’s strong record on trade, his exemplary performance with Latino voters, and his overwhelming support among folks making <$40k make him a stronger electoral college candidate. He can put key Southwest states in play and is stronger in the industrial Midwest against Trump. https://t.co/wrYlN6wJI8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 6, 2020

Amazing coming from someone who supports getting rid of the electoral college. https://t.co/rbPCqaNNzB — Nicole Jordan (@MK440swife) March 7, 2020

What do you want to bet someone wrote this all out for her on cue cards? 😉 https://t.co/8Mh6a4K8lX — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 7, 2020

She meant to say, “…get ‘rid’ of the Electoral College…” https://t.co/UnfFdW1hab — 🇺🇸 Working Dog Joe 🇺🇸 (@joedisomma) March 7, 2020

LOL. That might be the case!