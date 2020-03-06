During the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse spent a great deal of time doing a forensic analysis of one of his yearbooks. Now Whitehouse has some different paper to go through, and it apparently started with Chief Justice John Roberts’ rebuke of Sen. Chuck Schumer after his unhinged rant outside the Supreme Court:

Where was neutral umpire Roberts when President Trump targeted two women on the Court? Give me a break. https://t.co/3GYpIDmCEn — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 5, 2020