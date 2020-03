As we told you earlier today, MSNBC anchor Brian Williams and his guest, New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay, served up an arithmetic fail for the ages:

MSNBC’s Brian Williams and guest do the math on what Bloomberg spent (we’d all be MILLIONAIRES!) annnd we’re officially dead (watch) https://t.co/rXOI3Rvu9x

how did this end up on tv? pic.twitter.com/xUYIOChhKv

That’s getting mocked far and wide, but Daily Beast reporter and MSNBC contributor Sam Stein kinda sorta defended the embarrassment:

No one said, or has ever said, that journalists are good at math https://t.co/Ms8eDhOJFR — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 6, 2020

But aren’t journalists often the ones who take it upon themselves to fact check everybody else?

Doesn’t stop you from telling us proposals from the likes of Warren and Bernie are feasible. https://t.co/mjgr8bmG3s — BT (@back_ttys) March 6, 2020

Journalists might not be good at incredibly basic math, but people should trust their accuracy on other things?

This goes *way* beyond bad at math, Sam. — Curtis My Name (@CurtisIP1) March 6, 2020

An MSNBC anchor, a New York Times editor, and many people behind the scenes at MSNBC all failed in epic fashion here. Amazing. — Mike Patenaude (@gay_lussac) March 6, 2020

Off by merely 800,000 % — Greg (@GregInNEOhio) March 6, 2020

They’re even worse at journalisming. https://t.co/9ldRIE7iKx — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) March 6, 2020

This is pretty basic math, not Einstein‘s theory of relativity🙄 — DBG (@GoldbergREAZ) March 6, 2020

Says the person covering the Democratic candidates. Maybe that’s why they don’t understand that SOCALISM MATH DOESNT WORK EITHER! https://t.co/a8fXEHmhCR — CMM (@carolfoxlover) March 6, 2020

Ya think!?