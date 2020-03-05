As Twitchy told you yesterday, Hillary Clinton 2016 alumnus Brian Fallon praised Sen. Chuck Schumer for “telling it like it is” in regards his threats directed at Supreme Court justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.

However, @Neontaster noticed that Fallon’s mood changes depending on who’s doing the SCOTUS slamming:

Isn’t that special!

The shot:

And the chaser:

Wow, that didn’t take long. And Schumer was flat-out threatening two SCOTUS justices (in spite of the spin presented by his office and the media).

It really is!

