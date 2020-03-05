As Twitchy told you yesterday, Hillary Clinton 2016 alumnus Brian Fallon praised Sen. Chuck Schumer for “telling it like it is” in regards his threats directed at Supreme Court justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.

However, @Neontaster noticed that Fallon’s mood changes depending on who’s doing the SCOTUS slamming:

His hackery makes Krugman blush https://t.co/pSlFqhHGqk — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 5, 2020

Isn’t that special!

The shot:

Trump attacked two Supreme Court justices this week. That would have made for a better question than asking about polls or electability. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) February 26, 2020

And the chaser:

The conservatives on the Court are politicians in robes, and Democrats are done pretending otherwise. Good for Schumer for telling it like it is. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) March 4, 2020

Wow, that didn’t take long. And Schumer was flat-out threatening two SCOTUS justices (in spite of the spin presented by his office and the media).

Democrat hacks like @brianefallon are a joke. https://t.co/TtGXUt9Cut — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 5, 2020

The news cycle is unrelenting… causes a lot of people to forget wtf they said a week ago — ScanTron Ninja with a #2 Pencil (@FilthPigPDX) March 5, 2020

To be a liberal these days…so pathetic https://t.co/ImBa3gycmd — U Wish I Was Deplorable (@glassjoe_77) March 5, 2020

It’s amazing the difference one week can make…. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) March 5, 2020

It really is!