As everybody knows, there’s a good chance you’re not reading any of this at the moment considering that we’ve already died from tax cuts, the Kavanaugh confirmation and net neutrality repeal.
However, for those lucky enough to have somehow survived the horror of the first four years of the Trump presidency, actress Patricia Arquette says one more Trump term would finish off the planet:
Donald Trump has done nothing but expedite Climate Change inducing policies with 4 more years that would only get worse. Say no to mass extinction and the destruction of our planet. Vote Democrat.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 4, 2020