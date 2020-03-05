Earlier we told you about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blaming misogynist voters for the fact that 2020 will not bring with it a female president while tripping all over her own party:

Trending

Consultant for President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, dropped some reality on Democrats making those kinds of claims:

Bingo!

The Democrats will no doubt keep the talking point going with the media’s help.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionElizabeth WarrenKellyanne Conway