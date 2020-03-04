After notching a victory in American Samoa but nowhere else after yesterday’s Super Tuesday primaries, Michael Bloomberg decided to end his campaign.

The master satirists at the Babylon Bee have summed up how Bloomberg’s campaign went out:

Paid Mourners Weep As Bloomberg Exits Primaryhttps://t.co/zGNTOWvAv6 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 4, 2020

It’s funny because it’s so believable.

I don't think he could pay me enough 😆 I know it's satire but man I could believe this from his campaign https://t.co/JRp37zWKpE — Sarah Sheffler (@SarahCoffelt4) March 4, 2020

We really wouldn’t be surprised in the least.

Hilarious 🤣 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) March 4, 2020