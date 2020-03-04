In November of last year, shortly after Michael Bloomberg made it known that he’d be throwing his hat into the ring for the Dem nomination, the Bloomberg News editorial board announced that their coverage would not include any investigations of Bloomberg, his family or his foundations.
Today Bloomberg dropped out of the race, so it’s back to “journalism” for Bloomberg News:
NEW: Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait announced that the newsroom would return to its "normal coverage" of the 2020 election after Mike Bloomberg suspended his campaign today, CNN reports. https://t.co/n5tMYU5WAL
— Axios (@axios) March 4, 2020
Tags: Michael Bloomberg