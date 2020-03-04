In November of last year, shortly after Michael Bloomberg made it known that he’d be throwing his hat into the ring for the Dem nomination, the Bloomberg News editorial board announced that their coverage would not include any investigations of Bloomberg, his family or his foundations.

Today Bloomberg dropped out of the race, so it’s back to “journalism” for Bloomberg News:

Well, there it is!

Last month Bloomberg News reported that Michael Bloomberg was “in a two-man race for the Democratic presidential nomination,” so hopefully by “normal coverage” BN means “remotely accurate coverage.”

One final question:

Can we guess?

Tags: Michael Bloomberg