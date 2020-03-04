To sum up how Super Tuesday primary voting went for Elizabeth Warren, she finished third in her home state of Massachusetts. Warren’s campaign is now in disarray:

NEW: Warren had a plan for winning. It didn't work.

The mood turns grim.

2 staffers fight openly on Twitter over whether some aides are too "privileged"

$$$ pressures given >$6 million/mo unionized payroll for > 1,000 staffers, so you need $$ for shutdownhttps://t.co/xYfNGMfr5J — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) March 4, 2020

But that doesn’t mean Warren’s staffers have given up imagining scenarios where the country might regret not giving her a chance to sit in the Oval Office:

Can’t make it up. Warren campaign design director: “I keep thinking about the Coronavirus and fiction universe in which it turn us all into zombies & a small group of heroes try to go back in time to elect Warren because she was the only one with a plan” https://t.co/isEO37WUno — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 4, 2020

… uh? what are we doin here guyshttps://t.co/V9DdbQoaG3 pic.twitter.com/agy1Qvjxti — Dylan Ward (@dylan_ward215) March 4, 2020

Zombie apocalypse? She’s got a plan for that!

i too keep thinking about this https://t.co/tZYRAEhn7A — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 4, 2020

Maybe the reason her campaign has failed is related to her staffing choices…? https://t.co/NR8sDUFu85 — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) March 4, 2020

They sure seem, er… interesting.

Reasons why Warren's campaign imploded:

1. Failed zombie strategy;

2. The fact that they have a "design director." — Andrew Boucher (@AndrewBoucher) March 4, 2020

Warren fan fiction is the worst. — “Bob” The Emotional Support Hamster (@bob_emotional) March 4, 2020

This is just so very sad https://t.co/c7nY5QDvgu — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) March 4, 2020

Speaking of plans:

Did she plan for her 3rd place finish in her home state? — John Cereghin (@Pilgrimway) March 4, 2020

Yeah, that might have been a better place to start.