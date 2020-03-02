In California, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing a challenge from the Left in “democratic socialist” Shahid Buttar. Among supporters of Buttar is actress Susan Sarandon:

We’re not looking to keep Pelosi because there’s a progressive running against her who supports Medicare for All and the Green New Deal among other things. Check out @ShahidForChange at https://t.co/g293QvlKFB and vote by March 3rd. https://t.co/6G8MWfUzIP — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 23, 2020

However, Sarandon also backs Bernie Sanders for president:

Bernie is all about expanding the electorate by making Election Day a national holiday, creating automatic voter registration, and allowing those who are incarcerated to vote among other things. Check out more and donate here: https://t.co/nf11jMu37Y https://t.co/ed2a1UJ5gi — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 23, 2020

Nancy Pelosi recently indicated that the House Democrats would back any candidate the party nominates, including Bernie Sanders. That’s just one likely reason Sanders wasn’t eager to directly address the situation… so he didn’t:

"I think under very difficult circumstances she's doing a good job," Sanders tells @ABCLiz of Nancy Pelosi. https://t.co/PdHmrPQvdi — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) March 2, 2020

Wow, Bernie really wanted to move on, didn’t he?

Oooh, Bernie did not like that question! Looks really uncomfortable, shifting around, his eyes darting all over the place like he's thinking "what's the most advantageous reply?" — Kafka (@KStovring) March 2, 2020

This is getting more interesting by the day!