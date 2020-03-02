The stock market seems to be rebounding today, but there are still warnings about the coronavirus coming from government officials. With the virus continuing to spread, President Trump fielded some questions today, and this was one of them:

We’re just guessing that won’t be the last time somebody in the media asks that question of Trump.

The media should be careful what they ask for, because Trump could apply the same concern to gathering a lot of reporters in a small space for a press gaggle.

Are Democrat candidates being asked if it’s “safe” for them to keep holding rallies?

Especially Trump rallies, apparently.

Tags: 2020 campaigncoronavirusDonald Trump