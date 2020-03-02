The stock market seems to be rebounding today, but there are still warnings about the coronavirus coming from government officials. With the virus continuing to spread, President Trump fielded some questions today, and this was one of them:

Reporter: Is it safe or appropriate to be holding rallies during a public health crisis like this? Trump: Well, these were set up a long time ago…I mean you can ask that to the Democrats. They're having a lot of rallies

R: But do you think it's safe?

T: I think it's very safe pic.twitter.com/rFd1WkQrh9 — POLITICO (@politico) March 2, 2020

We’re just guessing that won’t be the last time somebody in the media asks that question of Trump.

Now they want trump to stop his rallies. So transparent. https://t.co/TCGVm84ELE — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 2, 2020

The media should be careful what they ask for, because Trump could apply the same concern to gathering a lot of reporters in a small space for a press gaggle.

Primaries? Democrat rallies? Or just Trump rallies? Got it. https://t.co/2IM6x0QYru — 🇺🇸MarkinTenn🍊 (@MarkinTenn) March 2, 2020

So they want him to stop his rallies yet it’s ok for the Democrats to keep holding theirs. The media is crazy https://t.co/PjtEjJzzMJ — Cory Zimmerman (@zimmco89) March 2, 2020

Are Democrat candidates being asked if it’s “safe” for them to keep holding rallies?

I wonder if the reporter asks this of the Bernie or Biden https://t.co/8Git2vEA7f — Patricia Carlisle (@Grammy8) March 2, 2020

It's no different than holding a rally during Flu season. The Media needs to stop trying to create a crisis just so they can sell more newspapers. I am disgusted by these media companies and their profits at any cost attitude! — Booklover848 (@LadyBookworm117) March 2, 2020

The press thinks everything should stop — Duh Wrench (@PaulGavigan4) March 2, 2020

Especially Trump rallies, apparently.