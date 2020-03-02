Last week, when the Dow fell quickly below 25,000 amid coronavirus uncertainty, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman seemed rather excited when it was on the way down:

The moment it was clear Donald Trump won the 2016 election, Krugman said that U.S. markets might never recover, and perhaps Krugman was thrilled to see the possibility that his prediction was coming belatedly true. However, today the Dow has rebounded back over 25,000, and still no comment from the NT Times’ economic Nobel laureate:

Krugman’s being notified:

The normal Krugman rules will apply. When the market’s down, Trump’s to blame for tanking the economy. When the market’s up, the market isn’t the economy:

Wait for that to be the spin yet again.

