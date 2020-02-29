President Trump had a press conference today revolving around what’s being done to monitor the coronavirus, but Michael Bloomberg’s taking matters into his own hands tomorrow night:

Mike Bloomberg campaign says it’s buying 3 minutes of NBC, CBS airtime around 8:30 ET tomorrow to give brief address on coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/23XRDrCbAn — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) February 29, 2020

LOL!

Who’s up for a primetime briefing from a pretend president?

Wow, a Fireside Chat from someone who isn't the president. Fake it Till ya make it. — Clay Ferguson (@WClayFerguson) February 29, 2020

“If I start acting like the President they’ll just give me the office.” — ZehnWaters (@ZehnWaters) February 29, 2020

OMG is he going to tell us he has a secret group of scientist working on the vaccine ? — Rosa G-Vela (@rgvucla88) February 29, 2020

Place your bets!