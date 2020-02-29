Ahead of President Trump’s press conference this afternoon about the coronavirus, Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu again reiterated the narrative of the day, adding a reminder for the president:

Dear @realDonaldTrump : I hope you apologize for using the term “new hoax” in connection with the #coronavirus outbreak. Stop lying to the American people. This is not about you. This is a global public health crisis. https://t.co/9vfvKJ4n5f

That’s a BS two-fer from Lieu. We’ve already covered the Left’s latest talking point, which is that Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.” But there’s something else that makes Lieu’s tweet so rich:

“Not everything is about Trump” yet you don’t seem to be able to tweet about anything else. — Ray (@RaymondW21c) February 29, 2020

Right? If the coronavirus isn’t about Trump, you wouldn’t guess that by looking at Lieu’s Twitter feed:

The incompetence of the @realDonaldTrump Administration in dealing with #coronavirus outbreak is staggering. Viruses don’t care about taxes. You know what would help to stop the spread? Testing. But initial tests were faulty & had overly restrictive criteria.#SaturdayThoughts https://t.co/8Zg2x7ildG — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 29, 2020

One of the things that makes America great is that in many respects, states can ignore the federal government. I’m confident California health officials will continue to tell the truth about the new cases of #coronavirus they found. @VP Pence & @realDonaldTrump cannot silence us. https://t.co/BgPyHvwVqF — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 29, 2020

Dear @realDonaldTrump: There are over 60 cases of #coronavirus in the US, not 15, including two new cases today in CA & OR for which they can’t identify the cause. This suggests community spread. CAN YOU PLEASE STOP LYING TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE? LIVES ARE POTENTIALLY AT STAKE. https://t.co/rYadoC7XH5 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 29, 2020

Dear @realDonaldTrump: The 63 Americans with #coronavirus and the families of the over 2,800 dead globally because of coronavirus would disagree with you that it’s a “new hoax.” THIS IS NOT ABOUT YOU. IT’S A PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS. LIVES ARE AT STAKE. LEAD, OR GET OUT OF THE WAY. https://t.co/SanED6iKfP — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 29, 2020

3rd new case in Santa Clara County of #coronavirus. Prior patient was not tested for days due to prior restrictive testing criteria of the @realDonaldTrump Administration. New patient is unrelated. “It is important to recognize that we have moved from containment to mitigation” https://t.co/FHcYAihzw8 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 29, 2020

What’s a reason the #coronavirus spread so quickly in China? Governmental incompetence plus the government downplaying the risk. Unfortunately, the @realDonaldTrump Administration has also shown incompetence and is actively trying to downplay the risk of coronavirus. https://t.co/UXTMicU39e — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 28, 2020

And that’s just in the last 24 hours. If Lieu wants Trump to know the coronavirus “isn’t about him” he has a weird way of trying to prove it.