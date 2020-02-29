Ahead of President Trump’s press conference this afternoon about the coronavirus, Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu again reiterated the narrative of the day, adding a reminder for the president:
Dear @realDonaldTrump: I hope you apologize for using the term “new hoax” in connection with the #coronavirus outbreak. Stop lying to the American people. This is not about you. This is a global public health crisis. https://t.co/9vfvKJ4n5f
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 29, 2020
That’s a BS two-fer from Lieu. We’ve already covered the Left’s latest talking point, which is that Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.” But there’s something else that makes Lieu’s tweet so rich: