Ahead of President Trump’s press conference this afternoon about the coronavirus, Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu again reiterated the narrative of the day, adding a reminder for the president:

That’s a BS two-fer from Lieu. We’ve already covered the Left’s latest talking point, which is that Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.” But there’s something else that makes Lieu’s tweet so rich:

Right? If the coronavirus isn’t about Trump, you wouldn’t guess that by looking at Lieu’s Twitter feed:

And that’s just in the last 24 hours. If Lieu wants Trump to know the coronavirus “isn’t about him” he has a weird way of trying to prove it.

