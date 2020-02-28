The examples of Democrats and the media trying to politicize the coronavirus and the Trump administration’s response to score points have been many, but some on the Left just don’t want to hear it.

One of those people is Democrat Rep. John Garamendi of California, who didn’t like what Donald Trump Jr. said:

If you can’t prove ’em wrong, threaten ’em!

Right?

This week an Associated Press fact check found that some Democrats “distort coronavirus readiness” to score political points against President Trump, so maybe Rep. Garamendi should have a chat with them first.

