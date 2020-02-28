The examples of Democrats and the media trying to politicize the coronavirus and the Trump administration’s response to score points have been many, but some on the Left just don’t want to hear it.
One of those people is Democrat Rep. John Garamendi of California, who didn’t like what Donald Trump Jr. said:
UNHINGED: Democrat John Garamendi threatens President Trump's son @DonaldJTrumpJr with physical violence:
"He should not be near me when he says that. There would be a serious altercation… Don Jr. had better not get any place close to me. It would not be a healthy situation." pic.twitter.com/s8Tba2Oogw
— Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 28, 2020