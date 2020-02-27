Yesterday, President Trump held a news conference where he answered reporters’ questions and announced that VP Pence will oversee U.S. monitoring of the coronavirus:

Former deputy national security adviser for Barack Obama, Ben Rhodes, had some criticism for how he saw the media handling the story:

Because everybody knows the media is notoriously pro-Trump. *Eye roll*

And people like Rhodes, who worked for the president who got the halo treatment from the press, can say that with a straight face.

Ben Rhodes has a habit of forgetting that he’s Ben Rhodes, and people can’t help but notice.

