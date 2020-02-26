Recently President Trump named Richard Grenell as the acting DNI, and Chuck Schumer’s comments have earned a great big “beverage warning” before proceeding.
Ready? Here goes:
Sen. Chuck Schumer: "What gives me concern about Grenell is that he’s a partisan." pic.twitter.com/8oEm5Mzpua
— The Hill (@thehill) February 26, 2020
Just when you think Chuck can’t get more ridiculous…
Unlike Brennan, Clapper and Comey
— Adriana (@AdrianaStrawb) February 26, 2020
But Schumer never complained about Clapper, Brennan, Comey etc who were all partisan.
— Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) February 26, 2020
Schumer prefers his intel “nonpartisans” to lean way to the Left.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Ronna Burgundy Agrees to Disagree🍸 (@KathyPoteau) February 26, 2020
This guy is a hoot!
— RCarls (@RCarls1) February 26, 2020
I looked up hypocrite in the dictionary, and It had a picture of Schumer.
— speedracersgirl (@speedracersgirl) February 26, 2020
He’s certainly no stranger to hypocrisy.