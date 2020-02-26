ABC News suspended correspondent David Wright ahead of the release of an undercover video from James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas. When the recording was released it revealed Wright hammering his employer and their reporting practices. The Project Veritas video also included an ABC News producer doing much of the same.

That helps make this tweet from ABC News all the more hilarious:

Do they really want to go there?

Another day brings with it another reminder that they don’t teach self-awareness in journalism school.

You just can’t make this stuff up.

The list of media malpractice examples goes on and on.

