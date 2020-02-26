ABC News suspended correspondent David Wright ahead of the release of an undercover video from James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas. When the recording was released it revealed Wright hammering his employer and their reporting practices. The Project Veritas video also included an ABC News producer doing much of the same.

That helps make this tweet from ABC News all the more hilarious:

Disinformation is everywhere. Here's how to sort real news from fake news. https://t.co/g8MaiUvbqL — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 26, 2020

Do they really want to go there?

Remember when you showed shooting on a gun range in Kentucky and said it was the Kurds being slaughtered in Syria? Or when your reporter got caught on a hot mic tying Bill Clinton to Epstein and you buried it? https://t.co/W7Ia5RS6by — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 26, 2020

I remember when @ABC circulated this fake map of the Australian bushfires. pic.twitter.com/1TNZZdoZVF — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 26, 2020

Don’t forget the staged crime scene.

👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/vf0KZaUKjU — Super Journalist (Retired) – Laughing At The Swamp (@Magnum_CK) February 26, 2020

Another day brings with it another reminder that they don’t teach self-awareness in journalism school.

Think this may have something to do with this.https://t.co/V0JuGrg0aG — Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) February 26, 2020

So they suspended him for reporting real news because they're not fake news? Seems about right. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 26, 2020

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Covington kids

Juicy Smollet

Michael Brown

Las Vegas massacre

Pretty much anything racial

Covering for Matt Lauer

Firing Meghan Kelly

At, etc — AzgirlinTx79 (@azgirlin) February 26, 2020

The list of media malpractice examples goes on and on.