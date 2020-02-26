Nancy Pelosi has previously been fairly reserved in commenting about the potential for Bernie Sanders to end up and the Democratic Party’s 2020 nominee. However, today she said the House Dems would embrace the eventual nominee, even if that person is Bernie Sanders:

NEW: Pelosi tells reporters that she is comfortable with Bernie Sanders as a potential nominee and doesn't think he would jeopardize the House majority. "I think whoever our nominee is, we will enthusiastically embrace and we will win the White House, the Senate and the House." — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) February 26, 2020

Asked if she agrees with Pete Buttigieg’s assessment that Dems would lose House if they nominate Sanders, Pelosi said: “I think whoever our nominee is, we will enthusiastically embrace and we will win the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives,” per @byrdinator — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 26, 2020