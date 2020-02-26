As we told you Tuesday night, Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg made some comments that were worthy of being used in a Trump campaign ad.

Michael Bloomberg just gave President @realDonaldTrump a free campaign ad. "One of the things that I've seen recently convinced me that the military today is better prepared than they've been in an awful long time…" pic.twitter.com/ZGGH2AxSgq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 26, 2020

Bloomberg’s remarks weren’t lost on Donald Trump Jr.:

Thanks for your support and acknowledgment. @realDonaldTrump promised to fund and fix our military and he’s done a great job rebuilding it to give our incredible soldiers what they deserve… THE BEST! https://t.co/5vRLdyouId — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 26, 2020

It’s always nice to see some bipartisanship in this age constant political conflict!