Many Democrats in the 2020 field are in a race against time in their attempt to prevent Sen. Bernie Sanders from running away with the Democrat nomination.
“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough suggested a way for the Democrats to rush along the process of chipping away at Sanders’ lead, but it would involve a couple in the running to take one for the team:
Scarborough: Time for Warren, Klobuchar to drop out "to help consolidate efforts" against Sanders https://t.co/ezXH0sAMaC pic.twitter.com/a9zJThPSwo
— The Hill (@thehill) February 24, 2020