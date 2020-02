Don’t be drinking anything when you read Rep. Adam Schiff’s most recent complaint about President Trump.

Ready?

Ok, here goes:

Mr. President, I didn’t say that. But if you wish to quote me, quote this: ”The only thing Americans despise more than foreign actors trying to affect the vote is a president unwilling to do anything to stop it.” Americans decide American elections. https://t.co/LEbVzb39Jf — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 22, 2020

There are two things we’d like to get to in that tweet. First off, Schiff complaining about being misquoted is rich, isn’t it?

Isn’t it terrible, @RepAdamSchiff, when people misquote you? Because you’ve never done that, everpic.twitter.com/rNjtQREyH9 — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) February 22, 2020

Oooh look who gets touchy when he thinks he's been misquoted? #hypocrite — Scott Witlin 🧢 (@ScottWitlin) February 22, 2020

Also, does Schiff really want to slam the president for not doing anything about attempted election interference?

That would be President Obama, right? — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) February 22, 2020

Democrats like Schiff like to pretend that history began on January 20th, 2017.

Adam are you referring to President Obama and his failures in 2016? — Shoe (@schoemankc) February 22, 2020

You mean like when Obama did nothing to stop it when Trump was running? We agree with you — expartymember (@expartymember) February 22, 2020

I'm shocked you would talk about President Obama in this fashion. — Andy Stanislaw (@ajstanislaw) February 22, 2020

Where was @RepAdamSchiff when @BarackObama Did Nothing to stop foreign or domestic actors from trying to affect the votes for the President of the United States of America. https://t.co/4Vbc5DfarZ — Theo B (@usa_1again) February 22, 2020

Obama did what? Nothing on his watch — Stable Genius (@GolferGuy62) February 22, 2020

Obama did say that he told Putin to “cut it out” once.