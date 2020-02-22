It looks like the big winner of the Democrat caucuses in Nevada is Bernie Sanders.

Sanders tweeted Friday that the Democrat establishment “can’t stop us,” and so far that looks to be the case.

MSNBC wanted to hear what James Carville had to say:

Yeah, it was something. Carville joined others on MSNBC in not only expressing concern about Sanders, but hammering the DNC as well as the media who he says hasn’t properly “vetted” the socialist senator from Vermont:

Would CNN’s Jim Acosta or Brian Stelter care to weigh in about Carville’s slam on the media? The Left has spent years enjoying protection from the media, but now it’s starting to coming back to haunt them. You can’t make this up!

Been there, done that!

It’s going to be a fun Democratic Convention, isn’t it?

